By Patrick Rucker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 19 Federal investigators will
examine whether pressurized gas played a role in the massive
blast that followed the derailment of a train carrying crude oil
through West Virginia this week, the U.S. Transportation
Department said on Thursday.
Questioning the possible role of gas vapors in the West
Virginia fire broadens the debate over how to ensure public
safety at a time when drastically larger volumes of crude oil
are being shipped by rail and roll through cities and towns.
At least two dozen oil tankers jumped a CSX Corp
track about 30 miles south of the state capital, Charleston, on
Monday, touching off a fireball that sent flames hundreds of
feet into the sky.
The U.S. Transportation Department said it has an
investigator at the site to take samples of crude once the
wreckage stops burning.
"We will measure vapor pressure in the tank cars that
derailed in West Virginia," said department spokeswoman Suzanne
Emmerling.
Some experts say the nature of the explosion, which saw a
dense cloud of smoke and flame soaring upwards, could be
explained by the presence of highly pressurized gas trapped in
crude oil moving in the rail cars.
"Vapor pressure could be a factor," said Andre Lemieux of
the Canadian Crude Quality Technical Association, a trade group
which is helping the Canadian government adopt crude oil quality
tests.
The American Petroleum Institute, the leading voice for the
oil industry, declined to comment on whether high vapor pressure
might have played a role in West Virginia.
"What we need to do now is allow the accident investigators
to do their jobs," said Brian Straessle, a spokesman for the
trade group.
In the past twelve months, API and the North Dakota
Petroleum Council have argued that the dangers of vapor pressure
are exaggerated, citing self-funded studies that indicate vapor
pressure readings are safe.
The Transportation Department did not call for regulations
governing the presence of gas vapors in a national oil train
safety plan it drafted last summer and is now with the White
House for review.
That plan would have oil trains fitted with advanced braking
systems to prevent pileups and tougher shells akin to those
carrying volatile propane gas on the tracks.
The question of whether gas vapors make oil shipments more
prone to detonate has been kept on the margins of the U.S.
debate over transporting oil by rail.
The oil train sector has thrived in recent years, pushed by
a crude oil renaissance in North Dakota's Bakken region.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Ernest Scheyder contributed from
Williston, North Dakota; editing by Andrew Hay)