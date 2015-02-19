(Adds comment from industry, former regulator)
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON Feb 19 Federal investigators will
examine whether pressurized gas played a role in the massive
blast that followed the derailment of a train carrying crude oil
through West Virginia this week, the U.S. Transportation
Department said on Thursday.
Questioning the possible role of gas vapors in the West
Virginia fire broadens the debate over how to ensure public
safety at a time when drastically larger volumes of crude oil
are being shipped by rail and roll through cities and towns.
At least two dozen oil tankers jumped a CSX Corp
track about 30 miles south of the state capital, Charleston, on
Monday, touching off a fireball that sent flames hundreds of
feet into the sky.
The U.S. Transportation Department said it has an
investigator at the site to take samples of crude once the
wreckage stops burning.
"We will measure vapor pressure in the tank cars that
derailed in West Virginia," said department spokeswoman Suzanne
Emmerling.
Some experts say the nature of the explosion, which saw a
dense cloud of smoke and flame soaring upwards, could be
explained by the presence of highly pressurized gas trapped in
crude oil moving in the rail cars.
"Vapor pressure could be a factor," said Andre Lemieux of
the Canadian Crude Quality Technical Association, a trade group
which is helping the Canadian government adopt crude oil quality
tests.
The American Petroleum Institute, the leading voice for the
oil industry, declined to comment on whether high vapor pressure
might have played a role in West Virginia.
"What we need to do now is allow the accident investigators
to do their jobs," said Brian Straessle, a spokesman for the
trade group.
In the past twelve months, API and the North Dakota
Petroleum Council have argued that the dangers of vapor pressure
are exaggerated, citing self-funded studies that indicate vapor
pressure readings are safe.
Starting in April, North Dakota oil producers will have to
tame vapor pressure dangers as part of a statewide plan to
reduce dangers on the tracks.
But there is no national standard to control the risk of
dangerous gas in oil train cargo.
The Transportation Department declined to govern vapor
pressure in a national oil train safety plan conceived last
summer. That plan is now with the White House for final review.
The proposal would have oil trains fitted with advanced
braking systems to prevent pileups and tougher shells akin to
those carrying volatile propane gas on the tracks.
The question of whether gas vapors make oil shipments more
prone to detonate has been kept on the margins of the U.S.
debate over transporting oil by rail.
BAKKEN ORIGIN
The oil train sector has thrived in recent years, pushed by
a crude oil renaissance in North Dakota's Bakken region.
Of the roughly 1.2 million barrels of crude oil produced in
North Dakota daily, more than 60 percent of that fuel reaches
refineries by rail, typically in 100-tanker unit trains that can
stretch a mile long.
Rail and tank car industry leaders have warned that Bakken
fuel is uncommonly volatile and that toughened rail cars are
needed to control the risk of explosion.
Moving Bakken crude in containers akin to those that haul
propane gas on the tracks, as the DOT has outlined, would be one
way to mitigate dangers and "the likelihood of seeing...
mushroom clouds going up into the sky," Bob Fronczak, the
Association of American Railroad's hazmat chief, told a safety
hearing in April.
Fronczak declined to comment on Thursday. An AAR spokesman
said the trade group backed a strong oil train safety plan and
looked forward to seeing a final proposal due in May.
Tougher cars and advanced brakes will likely mitigate future
oil train mishaps but investigators are right to scrutinize
every risk that could have contributed to the West Virginia
mishap, said Cynthia Quarterman who recently resigned as head of
the DOT's PHMSA.
"Any hazmat regulator or investigator worth his salt would
gather as much data as possible," she said.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Ernest Scheyder contributed from
Williston, North Dakota; editing by Andrew Hay)