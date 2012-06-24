OKLAHOMA CITY, June 24 Two freight trains
collided in Oklahoma on Sunday, igniting a fire that sent
billowing black smoke into the air, and three crewmembers were
reported missing, a Union Pacific Railroad official said.
A major highway has been closed near Goodwell, in the
Oklahoma panhandle, as firefighters battleD the blaze, local
police said. That fire has engulfed three locomotives, according
to Raquel Espinoza, spokeswoman for Union Pacific Railroad.
Three of the four crewmembers of the two trains are missing,
Espinoza said. The company has been speaking with a fourth crew
member, who appears to be okay, she said.
(Reporting By Mary Slosson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)