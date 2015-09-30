UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives announced bipartisan legislation on Wednesday to extend the Dec. 31 deadline for railroads to implement advanced safety technology for three years to the end of 2018.
The legislation, announced by lawmakers on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, also allows the U.S. Transportation Department to extend the deadline for an additional two years on a case-by-case basis, according to a committee statement. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February