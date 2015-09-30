WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives announced bipartisan legislation on Wednesday to extend the Dec. 31 deadline for railroads to implement advanced safety technology for three years to the end of 2018.

The legislation, announced by lawmakers on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, also allows the U.S. Transportation Department to extend the deadline for an additional two years on a case-by-case basis, according to a committee statement. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)