WASHINGTON May 4 The U.S. State Department confirmed in a statement on Friday it has received a new application from TransCanada Corp for a pipeline to run from the U.S.-Canada border to Steele City, Nebraska.

The new application includes proposed new routes through the state of Nebraska, the State Department said. Such routes are presumably designed to skirt environmentally sensitive portions of Nebraska which helped sink the earlier Keystone XL pipeline application. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Vicki Allen)