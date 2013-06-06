(Adds Department of Health and Human Services declining
comment)
NEW YORK, June 5 A 10-year-old girl with cystic
fibrosis who had been kept off an adult organ transplant list
due to an age restriction will now be eligible for an adult lung
transplant, a federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled on Wednesday.
The family of Sarah Murnaghan, a patient at the Children's
Hospital of Philadelphia, sued to prevent the U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services (HHS) from enforcing a policy that
prevents children under age 12 from getting adult lung
transplants regardless of how ill they are.
U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson granted the family a
10-day temporary restraining order.
Murnaghan is not guaranteed an immediate transplant,
although her mother told CNN she believes her daughter now has a
75-percent chance of getting one in the next two weeks.
"We now have hope. We have a lot of hope," she told CNN.
A spokeswoman at HHS said the department "declines to
comment on ongoing legal matter."
U.S. Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania applauded the
judge's ruling, saying medical need, not age, should be the
primary criterion for determining how organ donations are
prioritized.
"Now Sarah has a chance for a lung transplant, and I plan to
keep fighting for her and others who deserve to be eligible,"
Toomey said in a statement.
