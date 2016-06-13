June 13 The U.S. government announced plans on Monday to invest $200 million to help shorten the waiting list for patients waiting for organ transplants.

The investment was announced at a White House summit to discuss and highlight the role of science, technology and innovation in organ transplantation. More than 120,000 people in the United States are on a waiting list. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)