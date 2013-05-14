WASHINGTON May 14 The top U.S. transportation safety agency will vote on Tuesday whether to support a lower blood alcohol limit for drivers, advancing a national campaign to cut down on drinking-related road deaths.

At a meeting in Washington, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will decide whether to urge states to reduce the legal limit by nearly 40 percent to 0.05 percent. All 50 U.S. states now have a blood alcohol content (BAC) limit of 0.08 percent for drivers aged 21 and over, and younger drivers are held to stricter standards.

The NTSB has no authority to change the state limits but its vote could add pressure on local regulators to tighten their standards. The federal agency has launched a "Reaching Zero" campaign to help avert alcohol-related accidents and increase public awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Alcohol-impaired driving causes an estimated 10,000 deaths per year in the United States, making up 30 percent of all U.S. highway deaths, according to the NTSB. In a 2011 survey by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, more than 14 percent of U.S. drivers admitted to driving when they thought they were close to or over the legal limit. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis; Editing by Vicki Allen)