* Democrats push Boehner towards Senate transport bill
* Funding for road, bridge, rail projects expires on Sunday
* Republicans seeking 60 day extension of current law
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 28 Democrats tried to squeeze
Republican House Speaker John Boehner into accepting their U.S.
Senate-passed transport bill on Wednesday, less than four days
before federal funding for road, bridge and mass transit
projects expires.
A rival bill championed by Boehner and which he once called
his signature jobs initiative has faltered badly amid deep
divisions within his party, and Democrats were offering little
help in arranging an extension that would avert transport
construction shutdowns starting on Sunday.
As many as 1.5 million construction workers face layoffs
unless Congress extends project funding authority, either
through a new transport measure or an extension of current law.
The federal government also would have to halt collection of
about $110 million worth of gasoline taxes per day at the
wholesale level - money it would never be able to recoup and
which would likely be pocketed by oil companies.
Deeply divided House Republicans have balked - and
ultimately relented - over other issues recently, including tax
and spending impasses, helping to drive Congress' approval
ratings to new lows.
House Republicans nearly let a payroll tax cut expire at the
end of the year before a last minute deal by Boehner and the
United States came to the brink of default in August over a
bitter debt limit feud.
Boehner has struggled for more than a year to control his
unruly caucus, in which fiscally conservative Tea Party members
have refused to support spending legislation, requiring
Democratic support for them to pass.
EXTENSION TALKS, VOTE
House Republicans, who could not agree on the $260 billion,
five-year transport bill pushed by Boehner, sought a 90-day
extension of current law earlier this week. But Democrats
withheld their support, making a two thirds majority needed
under suspended rules impossible.
Republicans later arranged procedural rules to allow a
simple majority vote on Thursday on the extension.
Senate Democrats said on Wednesday that Boehner had no
choice but to pass the $109 billion two-year Senate bill. The
rare bipartisan measure won 22 votes from Republican senators.
"It's become clear that Speaker Boehner has run out of
options," said Democratic Senator Charles Schumer, adding that
Republicans will struggle to muster a simple majority for an
extension because of opposition from Tea Party conservatives.
"The Senate two-year (bill) could be a lifeboat for Speaker
Boehner. He should take it before it's too late," Schumer said.
House Republicans showed no signs of moving closer to the
Senate bill and aides from both parties said talks to end the
impasse were continuing.
"It remains Democrats' choice as to whether to work in a
bipartisan fashion, or to play political games with our
country's economy," said Michael Steel, a spokesman for John
Boehner.
Both sides also say they want to avoid a shutdown of road,
bridge and rail construction projects with the economy still
struggling, a 17 percent unemployment rate for construction
workers and jobs the top issue for the November elections.
With federal support for highway and transit construction
running at about $51 billion a year and every $1 billion of that
supporting 30,000 jobs, the American Association of State
Highway and Transportation Officials estimates that some 1.5
million jobs would be lost in a shutdown of all construction
activity.
The ripple effects would far outweigh a two-week shutdown of
federally funded airport projects last summer amid similar
partisan wrangling in Congress.
Although airport taxes were not collected during that
period, there was no decline in ticket prices. The state highway
group's executive director, John Horsley, predicts no reduction
in gasoline pump prices if Congress misses Sunday's deadline.
"So the oil companies will get richer and the rest of us
will go without highway repairs. Not a good outcome," Horsley
said.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)