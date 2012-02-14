HOUSTON Feb 14 Ships resumed moving along the Houston Ship Channel on Tuesday morning after a three-hour halt due to dense at the busiest U.S. petrochemical port, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

About 10 ships were waiting to transit the channel after ship pilots stopped guiding vessels along the waterway at 4:45 a.m. local time (1045 GMT), the Coast Guard said.

Pilots resumed moving ships three hours later at 7:45 a.m. local time.

(Reporting By Erwin Seba)