WASHINGTON, June 27 After seven weeks of talks, lawmakers from the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have reached agreement on a transportation funding bill that will support 3 million jobs, Senator Barbara Boxer said on Wednesday.

"I am so glad that House Republicans met Democrats half way, as Senate Republicans did months ago," said Boxer, the chairman of the negotiating panel, in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)