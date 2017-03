WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a two-month extension of spending authority for federally funded transportation projects, delaying a decision on longer-term funding until the Highway Trust Fund is depleted in July.

The bipartisan 387-35 vote sends the measure to the U.S. Senate for approval. Federal spending authority on road, bridge and rail transit projects is due to expire on May 31. (Reporting By David Lawder)