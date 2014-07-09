WASHINGTON, July 9 U.S. Republican House Speaker
John Boehner said on Wednesday he welcomes a plan to extend U.S.
highway funding until May 31, 2015, from House Ways and Means
Committee Chairman Dave Camp and hopes to see it pass the House
of Representatives in the next two weeks.
"I think Chairman Camp and the members of the Ways and Means
Committee have a really solid bill to help pay for the
shortfall, if you will, in the Highway Trust Fund for the next
eight or nine months," Boehner told reporters.
Camp's $10.9 billion plan would be paid for with some fund
transfers and revenue-raising measures, including $6.5 billion
in new revenue from "pension smoothing," an accounting move that
allows companies to delay contributions to employee pension
plans. This boosts short-term corporate profits, producing more
tax revenue collected by the U.S. Treasury.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)