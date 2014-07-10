(Adds details on Senate proposal, House legislation)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, July 10 The top Democratic and
Republican tax writers in the U.S. Senate announced on Thursday
a $10.8 billion plan to extend federal funding for
transportation projects into the summer of 2015, roughly
matching legislation moving through the House of
Representatives.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Senator
Orrin Hatch, the panel's ranking Republican, said their proposed
bill would keep the Highway Trust Fund, which pays for highway
construction and maintenance, from becoming insolvent next month
while they negotiate longer-term transportation funding.
The plan would use some of the funding mechanisms contained
in a bill advanced on Thursday by the House Ways and Means
Committee, including a previously used revenue-raising move that
allows companies to reduce employee pension contributions, thus
boosting profits and taxable income.
But the Senate version would extend this provision - often
called "pension smoothing" because it allows firms to assume
historic rates of return - for only three years. It would raise
only $2.7 billion, instead of $6.4 billion in the House version.
Both versions would transfer $1 billion in existing money to
construction projects from a fund used to pay for cleanup of
leaking underground storage tanks and would extend customs user
fees.
The Senate version would add a host of other measures to
raise revenues through improved tax compliance, and would lower
fuel taxes on liquefied natural gas and propane to equalize them
on an energy-content basis with diesel fuel and gasoline,
respectively.
The Highway Trust Fund, which has been supported by fuel tax
revenues since its inception in 1956, is running out of money.
The Department of Transportation on Aug. 1 would begin cutting
federal funding for construction projects by nearly a third if
Congress fails to pass new funding legislation.
That could delay new construction on roads, bridges and rail
transit, causing layoffs of hundreds of thousands of workers.
"With the Highway Trust Fund getting closer to running on
fumes, Congress must get beyond the gridlock where each faction
says, 'It's my way, or no highway,'" Wyden said in a statement.
But some Democrats in the Senate, including Environment and
Public Works Committee Chairwoman Barbara Boxer, have voiced
opposition to any measure that extends funding well into next
year, when a newly elected Congress takes office.
Boxer said on Wednesday she would prefer a shorter extension
that would force the current Congress to pass a six-year highway
funding bill after the election in a "lame-duck" session.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott and Will
Dunham)