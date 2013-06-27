WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted 100-0 to approve Charlotte, N.C., Mayor Anthony Foxx to head the U.S. Transportation Department, handing him the job as tight budgets are forcing lawmakers to rethink how to fund huge U.S. infrastructure needs.

The 42-year-old Foxx joins President Barack Obama's Cabinet after four years as mayor of the 17th largest U.S. city and four years on the Charlotte city council. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)