BOSTON Feb 26 The United States ordered the Fung Wah bus line, which provides low-cost transportation in the northeast, to cease carrying passengers on Tuesday after state safety inspectors found numerous problems in its buses.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration told the company "to immediately cease passenger service and provide its entire fleet of 28 motor coaches for thorough and detailed safety inspections." (Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)