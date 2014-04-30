WASHINGTON, April 30 The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on May 7 to discuss funding of the country's surface transportation systems, including a $302 billion, four-year bill proposed by the Obama administration, the committee's chairman said on Wednesday.

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx is the sole witness listed so far.

"The hearing will highlight the need to allocate more resources to underfunded areas of the nation's transportation system, including to programs that move freight, focus on safety, and concentrate on growing rail service," said Senator John Rockefeller, a Democrat of West Virginia. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler)