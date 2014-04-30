WASHINGTON, April 30 The U.S. Senate Commerce
Committee will hold a hearing on May 7 to discuss funding of the
country's surface transportation systems, including a $302
billion, four-year bill proposed by the Obama administration,
the committee's chairman said on Wednesday.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx is the sole witness
listed so far.
"The hearing will highlight the need to allocate more
resources to underfunded areas of the nation's transportation
system, including to programs that move freight, focus on
safety, and concentrate on growing rail service," said Senator
John Rockefeller, a Democrat of West Virginia.
