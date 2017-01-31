WASHINGTON Jan 31 The U.S. Senate voted
overwhelmingly on Tuesday to confirm Elaine Chao to run the U.S.
Transportation Department, the agency that overseas aviation,
vehicle, train and pipeline safety.
Chao, a former U.S. Labor secretary and deputy
transportation secretary, will face key decisions on how to
regulate the growing use of drones and automakers' plans to
offer self-driving cars.
She will be a key player in the Trump administration's plans
to win approval for a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal over
10 years. The department has a $75 billion annual budget and
around 60,000 employees and includes the Federal Aviation
Administration, which handles air traffic control.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)