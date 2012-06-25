* Millions of jobs at stake during election year
* Short-term extension of current funding possible
By Roberta Rampton and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, June 25 Republicans in the House of
Representatives are insisting that a measure to approve the
Keystone XL oil pipeline must be part of a transportation
funding bill, a stance that could hobble negotiators sprinting
to try to reach a deal on the legislation this week.
Federal funding for transportation projects expires on
Saturday. As many as 3 million jobs hinge on the legislation,
and failure to pass it would have a direct impact on the economy
ahead of the Nov. 6 general election.
Last-ditch weekend talks had yielded glimmers of compromise
on some sticking points in the proposed two-year, $109 billion
package to pay for road, bridge and rail construction. But the
Canada-to-Texas pipeline remains a major hurdle.
"We strongly support responsible highway reforms to cut
permitting time in half, reduce duplicative federal programs,
and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely, as well as
job-creating energy initiatives like Keystone," said Kevin
Smith, a spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner.
Senate negotiators have sought to keep Keystone out of the
bill, and have discussed ways to hold a separate vote on
fast-tracking approvals for the TransCanada project, a
senior Senate Democratic aide said.
"We're still hopeful that we can work something out," the
aide said.
The Keystone measure has passed in the House four times, but
narrowly failed a Senate vote in March.
The White House has said President Barack Obama would veto a
bill that overrides his decision this year to block the
pipeline, pending further environmental study.
If the Senate and House cannot agree on the broad bill, they
will likely push to pass a shorter-term extension of current
funding. Boehner had floated a six-month extension this month.
Stop-gap funding would keep construction jobs going,
although it may put the brakes on some long-term projects.
During weekend talks, negotiators had considered adding to
the highway bill a deal to avoid a July 1 doubling of interest
rates for federal student loans.
Democratic negotiators had offered concessions on Republican
demands to streamline environmental reviews for certain types of
road projects, and also offered a possible compromise to ease
proposed environmental regulations for coal ash, a byproduct of
coal-fired power plants used in cement.
