* Senate vote could come on Thursday
* House vote expected on Friday
By John Crawley and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Congress could
begin voting as early as Thursday on a funding package covering
highway construction, student loans, and flood insurance after
reaching agreement this week on how to pay for the programs.
The agreement came just days before federal funding for
transportation programs is set to expire, and ahead of a hike in
interest rates on federal loans for college students.
The Senate could vote as early as Thursday on the 599-page
bill, an aide said, while the House of Representatives is
expected to vote on Friday.
The bill would extend funding for the National Flood
Insurance Program to September 30, 2017. It had been set to
expire at the end of July.
It also includes a one-year, $6 billion fix to prevent a
doubling of interest rates on federal student loans.
Congress took more than two years to reach the point of
finalizing a transportation bill, and only because the potential
consequences of inaction proved too risky in an election year.
The bipartisan blueprint was largely crafted by the
Democratic-led Senate and was in line with White House
expectations.
One of the most liberal senators worked with one of the most
conservative to convince other lawmakers to accept the deal,
defying analysts who had predicted a short-term extension rather
than a longer-term deal given the overheated political climate.
"This agreement provides stability and flexibility for the
nation's transportation planners," said Democratic Senator
Barbara Boxer, who chaired the negotiations, in a statement.
Senator James Inhofe, the top Republican on the Environment
and Public Works Committee, has been credited with working with
fiscally conservative House Republicans to find common ground.
"As with any compromise we didn't get everything we wanted,
but I believe we truly have a good bill - one conservatives can
be proud to support," Inhofe said.
The resolution was praised by business groups like the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce. But environmental groups were unhappy that
Republicans won some concessions on environmental reviews of
highway projects.
Jettisoned in the final days of talks was a politically
charged plan pushed by House Republicans to defy President
Barack Obama and move ahead with the Keystone XL oil pipeline,
which would run from Canada to Texas.
Republicans also lost out on another proposal that would
have eased proposed environmental regulations on coal ash, a
byproduct used in the construction industry.
In the past, there was less partisan fighting over highway
funding because of the jobs associated with construction, and
the practise of "earmarking," which guaranteed funding to
projects requested by individual lawmakers.
Earmarks were banned last year, and highway funding fell
victim to ferocious politics and shifting powers and allegiances
in Congress.
Transportation leaders were at times convinced the
gridlocked Congress was too divided to pass such a big bill
without sweeteners so individual members could claim credit for
infrastructure improvements in their states.
Their priorities in the end were to simply maintain current
funding and give states some certainty about the financial
commitment from Washington. States rely on federal
transportation dollars to help them plan and carry out projects,
especially road repairs.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Fred Barbash
and Paul Simao)