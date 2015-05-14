UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
CAMP DAVID, Md. May 14 President Barack Obama said on Thursday he is in discussions with congressional leaders on an infrastructure funding bill and is open to looking at "all potential revenue sources" for the plan.
"I'm practical, and in order for us to get a transportation bill done, I've got to get cooperation from a Republican-controlled Congress," Obama told reporters at a news conference at the Camp David presidential retreat.
"We want to hear their ideas. We want to find out what's possible," he said, noting he was looking for a long-term solution to federal funding shortfalls for highways, bridges, and other infrastructure projects.
Obama and lawmakers face a May 31 deadline to renew federal Highway Trust Fund spending authority for infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.