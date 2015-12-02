Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
WASHINGTON Dec 2 President Barack Obama would sign the five-year, $305 billion transportation bill that has support from leading Republicans and Democrats in Congress, the White House said on Wednesday.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the Obama administration applauds Congress' efforts to develop a bipartisan long-term transportation bill as a "step in the right direction."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.