WASHINGTON Dec 2 President Barack Obama would sign the five-year, $305 billion transportation bill that has support from leading Republicans and Democrats in Congress, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the Obama administration applauds Congress' efforts to develop a bipartisan long-term transportation bill as a "step in the right direction."

