WASHINGTON Oct 25 The Transportation Department
will conduct an internal review of U.S. auto safety regulators
in response to a series of safety lapses, including this week's
reports of defective air bags, a senior administration official
said on Saturday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
review of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
would look at what has occurred and what can be done better to
ensure safety.
The safety regulatory agency has faced criticism and
congressional scrutiny with millions of vehicles facing recalls
over faulty airbags or ignition switches.
The House of Representatives' Energy and Commerce Committee
is to hold an initial briefing with U.S. safety regulators next
week to learn the details of the regional recalls affecting 10
automakers, a committee aide said on Friday.
The news of the review emerged days after Toyota Motor Corp
recalled 247,000 vehicles in the United States because of
potentially defective Takata air bags that can rupture
and spray metal shrapnel at occupants.
NHTSA has urged owners of certain Toyota, Honda
, Mazda, BMW, Nissan,
Mitsubishi, Subaru, Chrysler, Ford
and General Motors vehicles to replace installed
air bags as soon as possible. The safety agency said the number
of vehicles affected by the recalls is 7.8 million.
