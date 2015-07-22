WASHINGTON, July 22 The White House said on Wednesday that its budget experts are closely scrutinizing provisions being considered by Congress to pay for U.S. highway funds.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the highway trust fund reauthorization is likely to be the next legislation to move through Congress. Some have suggested selling part of the U.S. emergency oil reserves and a cut to Federal Reserve dividends to large banks to fund the $130 billion in spending. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)