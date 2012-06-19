June 19 U.S. motorists will travel in record
numbers for the Independence Day holiday this year, encouraged
by cheaper gasoline, travel group AAA said o n T uesday.
The group said 35.5 million people will drive 50 miles (80.5
km) or more away from home between July 3 and 8, up 4 percent
from last year and the largest number in the last decade.
An additional 3.2 million will fly to their destinations
over the holiday period, up 9 percent from a year ago, bringing
the total number of vacationers to 42.3 million, a tie with the
decade's record in 2007.
A gallon of gasoline will sell for $3.57 during the holiday,
down about 3 percent from a year earlier, AAA said. The price
forecast is based on the year's average gasoline prices through
June 11. Gasoline prices peaked in early April this year, at an
average $3.94 for regular gasoline.
The group expects no changes to airfare costs
year-over-year.
The forecast, based on a survey of 50,000 U.S. households,
said travelers are likely to take more days off to travel this
year since Independence day will fall on a Wednesday.
