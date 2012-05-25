By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 25 With Americans packing up
for travel over the Memorial Day weekend, one coastal hot spot
in Southern California is winning praise as the best U.S. beach
in an annual ranking from a Florida professor.
San Diego's Coronado tops the list from "Dr. Beach,"
otherwise known as Stephen Leatherman, director of the
laboratory for coastal research at Florida International
University.
The 1.5-mile stretch of Coronado Beach is set against the
historic Hotel del Coronado, on an island just across San Diego
Bay from the city's downtown. It is reachable by ferry or water
taxi.
"The beach is very flat, making it great for skim boarding
and walking, and the sand has a silvery sheen because of the
presence of mica," Leatherman's website said.
Coming in second on the list was Kahanamoku Beach in Waikiki
on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. The Dr. Beach website describes
the destination as benefiting from a shallow offshore reef that
protects swimmers from big waves, making it ideal for children.
The other destinations on Leatherman's Top 10 list are: Main
Beach in East Hampton, New York; St. George Island State Park on
the Florida panhandle; Hamoa Beach in Maui, Hawaii; Coast Guard
Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Waimanalo Bay Beach Park in
Oahu, Hawaii; Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne, Florida;
Beachwalker Park in Kiawah Island, South Carolina; and Cape
Hatteras on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
Last year, the top destination on the list was Siesta Beach
in Sarasota, Florida. The 2010 winner was Coopers Beach on New
York's Long Island.
Leatherman has released his list of top coastal destinations
every year since 1991. His criteria for judging a good beach
include the width of the beach, the color of the sand, the
slope, water temperature, frequency of rain, noise factors and
the presence of lifeguards.
The full list for 2012 coastal destinations is available at
drbeach.org.
(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; editing by Todd Eastham)