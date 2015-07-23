WASHINGTON, July 23 Carnival Corp will pay a
$55,000 penalty and $350,000 in damages over alleged
accessibility violations for people with disabilities on its
cruise ships, the Justice Department said on Thursday.
Carnival, one of the largest cruise ship operators in the
world, has agreed to improve accessibility on 62 ships across
its Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess
Cruises brands, the department said.
This includes making sure people with disabilities have
equal access to cabins, the department said.
Under the terms of the agreement, Carnival did not admit
wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bill Trott)