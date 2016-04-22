NEW YORK, April 22 The U.S. government may introduce a two-month Treasury bill by the third quarter, resulting in smaller weekly offerings of one-month bills, Citi analysts said on Friday.

The possibility of adding a new bill maturity comes at a time amid expectations of growing demand for short-term government debt from money market mutual funds that must comply with rules on holding more liquid and less risky securities.

"We think it is possible for 2-month bills to be introduced in Q2 or Q3 of this year," Citi analysts Andrew Hollenhorst and Steve Kang wrote in a research note.

Moreover, this new T-bill maturity may reduce the chances of the Treasury Department to issuing cash management bills for the rest of the year, they said.

At the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee meeting on Nov. 4, 2015, officials spoke of the chances of introducing a two-month bill issue.

The committee is a part of The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association which is a trade group that represents Wall Street dealers and investment firms. It meets each quarter with the Treasury to present its view on the economy and to advise on government debt management issues.

At the fourth-quarter committee meeting, some members said a two-month bill would make a good addition, while others reckoned an even shorter-dated maturity such as a two-week bill may be better suited for money market funds, meeting minutes showed.

