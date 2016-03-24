March 24 The amount of failed U.S. Treasuries trades among primary dealers retreated last week from its highest level since the peak of the global credit crisis, according to the latest data from the New York Federal Reserve released on Thursday.

These "fails" by the 22 top Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve totaled $452.5 billion in the week of March 16, compared with $456.1 billion the previous week.

These failed trades in Treasuries, in which primary dealers did not deliver U.S. government debt at the agreed settlement date, stemmed largely from the $5 trillion repurchase agreement market as demand has outstripped supply, analysts said.

Three weeks ago, the cumulative amount of failed Treasury trades was $70.0 billion.

In October 2008 shortly after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, failed Treasury trades to deliver soared to $2.61 trillion. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)