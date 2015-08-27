(Repeats to widen distribution, no change to headline or text)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK Aug 26 Weak demand at back-to-back
U.S. Treasury auctions this week has bond mavens wondering if
China and other emerging market central banks are spending their
foreign exchange reserves at home to offset investor flight
during market turbulence rather than buying U.S. debt.
Treasury prices have fallen sharply in the past two days
after poor auction results for 2-year and 5-year
notes, and data from the sales suggest a notable drop
in the category of bidding traditionally seen as a gauge of
foreign official demand.
The selling pressure was pronounced enough to prompt
prominent bond market players to wonder if these long-time
buyers, China in particular, were suddenly on strike.
"China selling long Treasuries ????" Bill Gross, the widely
followed bond fund manager at Janus Capital, said in a Tweet
during Wednesday's sell off.
That would be a troubling development because Treasuries
have long been a favorite asset of foreign central banks, which
buy them in part to offset the flow of foreign investment into
their economies. For the United States, sturdy overseas demand
for its debt helps finance the federal government's deficit
spending and holds down borrowing costs.
But now, fears of capital outflows accelerating from
emerging economies mean these countries cannot simply sit on
their piles of IOUs from Uncle Sam, analysts said.
"If capital were to leave emerging economies, especially
those that peg their currencies against the dollar, the natural
thing to do is to sell Treasuries," said Gene Tannuzzo,
portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in
Minneapolis.
China stunned investors when it devalued the yuan
earlier this month, while emerging market currencies such as the
Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah and Brazilian
real have declined to decade-plus lows against the
dollar.
On Tuesday, China cut interest rates and required bank
reserves in a bid to stabilize its stock market and to restore
confidence in its economy. On Wednesday, Thailand, Southeast
Asia's second biggest economy, said it would speed up domestic
investments on 17 projects worth $47 billion.
INDIRECT BIDDING SLIPS
Treasury auctions on Tuesday and Wednesday featured
worrisome signs that foreign central banks were not the big
buyers they had been up to now. Foreign central banks typically
purchase new Treasuries through bond dealers who bid on their
behalf, a category of buyers identified as "indirect bidders."
On Wednesday, indirect bidders bought 50.06 percent of $35
billion of new 5-year notes, their smallest share since last
October. The day before, they took down just 47.09 percent of
$26 billion in 2-year notes, the smallest share since May.
These are still sizable purchases, implying any abating
appetite is likely modest, if not temporary, analysts said. The
latest data from June shows China owned $1.27 trillion of
Treasuries to rank as the top foreign holder, up from $1.24
trillion at the end of 2014.
And the pullback from indirect bidders, which also include
fund managers, may stem in part from jitters about whether the
Federal Reserve will try to raise interest rates by year-end,
analysts said.
Still, some parts of the U.S. bond market point to active
sellers in recent days as the plunge in Chinese stock prices
unnerved global investors, analysts said.
One sign is how expensive the newest 10-year Treasury notes
have become relative to older issues, said David
Keeble, global head of interest strategy at Credit Agricole
Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.
The latest 10-year paper, issued in early August, has not
been this pricey compared with older issues in two years or
more, he said. That could be a sign that some foreign central
banks are dumping their Treasuries onto bond dealers.
"They may be loading up dealers with them," Keeble said.
