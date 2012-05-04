BRIEF-Canoe EIT Income Fund announces preferred unit offering
* Says offering priced at $25 per series 1 preferred unit
WASHINGTON May 4 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it has initiated a public offering of its common stock in AIG, the insurer the government bailed out in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.
AIG has said it intends to buy up to $2 billion of the stock sold in the offering, the Treasury Department said in a statement. The size and price of the offering are to be determined, the Treasury said in a statement. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal)
* Bacanora announces acquisition of 50% interest in strategic german lithium asset
* Travelport Worldwide Limited reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results