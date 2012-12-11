* Treasury offering 234.2 million AIG shares
* Offering priced at $32.50, raising $7.6 billion - sources
* AIG stock sold at 2.6 pct discount to Monday's $33.36
close
By Rick Rothacker and Rachelle Younglai
Dec 11 The U.S. Treasury is selling its
remaining stake in insurer American International Group Inc
, bringing an end to government ownership of the company
about four years after a $182 billion bailout.
The sale will close the chapter on one of the most
politically contentious government rescues of the global
financial crisis and turn a profit for taxpayers, which was once
thought to be inconceivable.
At one point, the government estimated that it would never
recover all of the bailout money, but as AIG restructured and
returned to viability, it was able to repay the entire rescue
fund plus generate a profit for U.S. taxpayers.
"No taxpayer should be pleased that the government had to
rescue this company, but all taxpayers should be pleased with
today's announcement, ending the largest of the government's
financial industry bail-outs with a profit to the Treasury
Department," Jim Millstein, the Treasury's former chief
restructuring officer, said in a statement.
AIG was rescued just before it would have been forced to
file for bankruptcy protection in September 2008 as losses on
risky derivatives mounted. It was bailed out as the world's
financial system stood at the brink of disaster, shortly after
Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy and Merrill Lynch sold
itself to Bank of America Corp.
AIG was one of the Treasury Department's most hotly
contested bailouts. U.S. lawmakers began calling for Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner's resignation after it was revealed
that AIG paid $165 million in retention bonuses to employees of
the derivatives unit that has been blamed for the company's
financial distress at that time.
It prompted Republican lawmaker Charles Grassley to call for
AIG executives to resign or commit suicide, though the Iowa
senator eventually backtracked from those comments.
The company also funneled over $90 billion of taxpayer money
- more than half the funds the government used to rescue AIG -
to various European and Wall Street banks, including Goldman
Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Barclays Plc.
BENMOSCHE GETS CREDIT
Robert Benmosche, the former CEO of MetLife, took
over as CEO of AIG in August 2009, replacing Edward Liddy, who
had been installed by the U.S. government. He will ultimately
get the lion's share of the credit for turning the company
around and preventing a fire sale of its assets.
Benmosche salvaged some of the company's businesses,
defended the company's employees against their detractors and
figured out a path forward that would let the company both repay
the government and stay in business.
In September, he said the company may be in a position to
consider a dividend by next summer.
"It was an ugly process," said Greg Valliere, chief
political strategist with Potomac Research Group, but he added:
"Bottom line is that the government made money."
In a statement on Monday, the Treasury said it launched an
underwritten public offering for AIG's remaining 234.2 million
shares of common stock.
The Treasury shares were priced at $32.50, according to
sources familiar with the situation. At that price, which
represents a 2.6 percent discount to AIG's Monday close of
$33.36, the sale would raise $7.61 billion.
The sources declined to be named because no official
announcement has been made.
Treasury said that the sale, which is expected to price
imminently, would be jointly led by Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Treasury also said it would continue to hold warrants to buy
common stock even after the share offering is complete.
An AIG spokesman declined to comment.
The sale closes out AIG's bailout, but other companies still
owe the government. The latest Treasury estimate has the
Troubled Asset Relief Program ultimately costing the U.S.
taxpayers $60 billion. General Motors, auto lender Ally
Financial Inc and small banks still owe the Treasury.