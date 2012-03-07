BRIEF-Schlumberger NV says CEO Paal Kibsgaard 2016 compensation was $18.6 mln
* Schlumberger NV says CFO Simon Ayat 2016 total compensation was $6.55 million versus $6.65 million in 2015
(Adds details)
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday announced it is selling $6 billion of American International Group common stock and said it expected the company to purchase up to $3 billion of the offering.
It also said it reached an agreement with AIG that provides for repayment of the U.S. government's remaining $8.5 billion preferred equity investment in the AIG-owned equity AIA Aurora LLC. That is a special purpose vehicle that holds ordinary shares in AIA Limited Group.
The U.S. government's stake in AIG, which it bailed out during the height of the 2008-09 financial crisis, would total about $41.8 billion after the insurer pays for the remaining stake in AIA Aurora, Treasury said.
Treasury also said AIG is expected to repay the $8.5 billion from the following sources:
* $5.6 billion in expected proceeds from AIG's recently announced sale of ordinary sales of AIA;
* $1.6 billion in expected proceeds from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's final disposition of Maiden Lane II LLC securities announced on Feb. 28, and
* $1.6 billion in escrowed cash proceeds from AIG's sale of its American Life Insurance Co subsidiary to MetLife Inc . (Reporting by Doug Palmer and Rachelle Younglai, Editing by Gary Crosse)
* Schlumberger NV says CFO Simon Ayat 2016 total compensation was $6.55 million versus $6.65 million in 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freddie Mac says expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in k certificates , which are expected to settle on or about february 27, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: