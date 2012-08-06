WASHINGTON Aug 6 The U.S. Treasury Department
said on Monday it expects to raise an additional $750 million by
selling shares in bailed out insurer American International
Group to underwriters of a recent Treasury sale of AIG
stock.
That reduces the government's stake in the firm to 53
percent the Treasury said, following Friday's announcement that
it was selling $5 billion in AIG stock, which was trading at
$32.16 on Monday. The underwriters were offered the shares at
$30.50.
The insurer, which was at the epicenter of the 2008
financial meltdown, received multiple bailouts under both the
Obama and Bush administrations, with the government pledging as
much as $182 billion in aid.
The Treasury hired over a dozen financial institutions to
help coordinate and run the offering, including Citigroup Inc,
Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Securities,
Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse.
(Reporting By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Neil
Stempleman)