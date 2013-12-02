WASHINGTON Dec 2 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday that it had postponed its weekly auction of 3-month and 6-month bills until Tuesday due to an error that occurred during a test of its auction systems.

The Treasury said the noncompetitive and competitive portions of the auctions, which were originally scheduled to close on Monday, will now close at noon (1700 GMT) and 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), respectively.

It said the settlement date and all other aspects of both of those auctions remain unchanged, and that Tuesday's four-week bill auction will move ahead as previously scheduled.