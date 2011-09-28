WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The U.S. Treasury
Department on Wednesday announced a seventh and final wave of
disbursements to community banks under a small business lending
fund that drew criticism for being slow to kick into action.
Treasury said 141 community banks -- generally smaller
banks -- were getting $1.6 billion of funds. In total, that
means some $4 billion was distributed to 332 banks under the
program the Obama administration set up last year.
Called the Small Business Lending Fund or SBLF, the program
was approved by Congress last December partly because small
businesses said they were having difficulty in getting access
to credit in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
It was designed as a potential $30 billion program to
provide capital to smaller banks with under $10 billion in
capital. Banks pay interest for the money ranging from 1
percent to 5 percent, and the more they increase their lending
with the funds, the lower the rate they pay.
But the program drew criticism from lawmakers, who called
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner before Congress at mid-year
to question why no funds had yet been disbursed, and from
banks, who complained about excessive paperwork needed for
qualification.
Geithner told the Capitol Hill hearing that Treasury was
"being careful with the taxpayers' money" in approving
applications, and funds began flowing from it in July. The
program's one-year authorization ends this month.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)