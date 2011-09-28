WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday announced a seventh and final wave of disbursements to community banks under a small business lending fund that drew criticism for being slow to kick into action.

Treasury said 141 community banks -- generally smaller banks -- were getting $1.6 billion of funds. In total, that means some $4 billion was distributed to 332 banks under the program the Obama administration set up last year.

Called the Small Business Lending Fund or SBLF, the program was approved by Congress last December partly because small businesses said they were having difficulty in getting access to credit in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

It was designed as a potential $30 billion program to provide capital to smaller banks with under $10 billion in capital. Banks pay interest for the money ranging from 1 percent to 5 percent, and the more they increase their lending with the funds, the lower the rate they pay.

But the program drew criticism from lawmakers, who called Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner before Congress at mid-year to question why no funds had yet been disbursed, and from banks, who complained about excessive paperwork needed for qualification.

Geithner told the Capitol Hill hearing that Treasury was "being careful with the taxpayers' money" in approving applications, and funds began flowing from it in July. The program's one-year authorization ends this month. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)