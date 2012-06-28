WASHINGTON, June 28 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Thursday announced pricing for public offerings of its
preferred stock in seven banks that received assistance through
the financial bailout program, known as the Troubled Asset
Relief Program (TARP).
The Treasury said it expects the proceeds from the auction
to be approximately $204 million.
"We again saw strong demand in these auctions, which brought
in new private capital to help community banks replace temporary
government support," Tim Massad, Treasury assistant secretary
for financial stability, said in a statement.
The Treasury said the auction was for preferred shares of
the following banks: Fidelity Southern Corp, Firstbank
Corp, First Citizens Banc Corp, MetroCorp
Bancshares, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina,
Pulaski Financial Corp and Southern First Bancshares
.
The stock offerings began June 25 and are expected to close
on or about July 3, according to the Treasury.
