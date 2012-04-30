(Recasts, adds background)

WASHINGTON, April 30 The U.S. Treasury Department o n M onday scaled back its forecast for borrowing in the current quarter, mainly because lower anticipated spending is expected to leave it with more cash on hand at mid-year than previously expected.

The Treasury said it expects to issue $182 billion in net marketable debt in the April-June quarter, about $19 billion less than the estimate it offered in January. It expects to have $95 billion cash on hand when June ends rather than $90 billion it previously thought it would have.

Looking ahead to the July-September quarter, the Treasury said it expected to borrow $265 billion through the issue of net marketable debt and to have $95 billion on hand when the third quarter ends. By contrast, in the comparable third quarter of 2011, it borrowed $286 billion.

Over the first three calendar months of 2012, the Treasury issued $401 billion in debt and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $43 billion.

The Treasury will detail on Wednesday, at its quarterly refunding press conference, the mix of bills, notes and bonds it will offer to investors in order to meet second-quarter borrowing needs.

Budget deficits remain huge and the question of how to deal with them is certain to be a major issue when campaigning for November's presidential vote formally opens. The shortfall for fiscal 2011 that ended last Sept 30 was $1.3 trillion, a third straight year in which it exceeded $1 trillion.

There are many uncertainties that can still adversely affect borrowing requirements. A senior Treasury official noted that among the concerns were risks posed by high oil prices, ongoing debt strains in Europe and slowing global growth.

(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal and Glenn Somerville; Editing by Dan Grebler)