WASHINGTON May 27 Former White House chief of staff Erskine Bowles, whose name has surfaced as a potential successor to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, said on Sunday he does not want the job and has not been asked by Democratic President Barack Obama.

"I don't want a job. Thank you," Bowles said on the CNN news program "Fareed Zakaria GPS."

Economists, investors and veterans of past administrations are weighing potential successors to Geithner, who has said he is leaving the post even if Obama wins a second term in the Nov. 6 election.

Bowles was White House chief of staff from 1996-98 under Democratic President Bill Clinton and also has Wall Street experience. He worked for Morgan Stanley, co-founded Carousel Capital and served as a partner at private equity firm Forstmann Little & Co.

