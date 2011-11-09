WASHINGTON Nov 9 It is critical for Italy to
move forward on fiscal and structural reforms to instill market
confidence, the U.S. Treasury's top official for international
affairs said on Wednesday.
"The most important thing right now is that Italy moves
forward on its fiscal plan ... which requires tough decisions
be made, and moves forward on structural reforms," Lael
Brainard, Treasury's under secretary for international affairs
told the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
The International Monetary Fund can play an important role
in verifying that is actually happening, Brainard said, adding
that that would instill more market confidence.
She added that it was important that Europe construct "a
firewall with overwhelming force" to calm the markets, which
Brainard said would restore market functioning and confidence.
Brainard also said China can play an important role in
getting the global economy into better balance by allowing its
exchange rate to appreciate more rapidly. She said Beijing has
let its currency rise somewhat but needs to do more.
