WASHINGTON Oct 20 A senior U.S. Treasury official on Thursday expressed confidence that European leaders were fully engaged in resolving a debt crisis that threatens world economic growth.

"The European leaders are very intensively engaged on this. I think it's a good sign," U.S. Treasury Under Secretary Lael Brainard told the Senate Banking Committee.

"I think they know ... this is an issue that the world cares a great deal about," Brainard said, calling it the "most important priority" for a summit meeting of leaders from the Group of 20 richest nations in France in November.

"We see every indication that the Europeans are working very hard to come with their plan on it and to have a plan that succeeds on the core dimensions," Brainard said. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)