WASHINGTON Nov 9 It is critical for Italy to move forward on fiscal and structural reforms to instill market confidence, the U.S. Treasury's top official for international affairs said on Wednesday.

"The most important thing right now is that Italy moves forward on its fiscal plan ... which requires tough decisions be made, and moves forward on structural reforms," Lael Brainard, Treasury's under secretary for international affairs told the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

The International Monetary Fund can play an important role in verifying that is actually happening, Brainard said, adding that that would instill more market confidence.

She added that it was important that Europe construct "a firewall with overwhelming force" to calm the markets, which Brainard said would restore market functioning and confidence.

Brainard also said China can play an important role in getting the global economy into better balance by allowing its exchange rate to appreciate more rapidly. She said Beijing has let its currency rise somewhat but needs to do more. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)