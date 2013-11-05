WASHINGTON Nov 4 Lael Brainard, a top economic diplomat at the U.S. Treasury, will step down from her post on Friday, a Treasury official said.

As undersecretary of the Treasury for international affairs since 2010, Brainard, 51, has played a key role in pushing China toward a flexible currency and pressing Europe to tackle its debt crisis more aggressively.

She reportedly has been under consideration to fill a vacancy at the Federal Reserve.