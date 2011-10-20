* Use leverage to boost bailout funds' power
* U.S. pushing China to help rebalance global growth
* Europe's crisis a headwind for feeble U.S. recovery
By Glenn Somerville and Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Oct 20 Europe must find a way to
give its bailout fund the firepower it needs to become a
firewall that will block its financial crisis from spreading, a
senior U.S. Treasury Department official said on Thursday.
Testifying before the Senate Finance Committee, Under
Secretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard said the
440-billion-euro ($600 billion) European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) provides "quite substantial resources" that
could be given more strength by leveraging it to make it more
forceful.
Europe should leverage the EFSF "to be credible in the
market, and it needs to give them that overwhelming force where
it takes the threat of defaults and bank runs off the table,"
she said.
She added that there were a number of ways of doing so but
did not specify a preferred method.
France has argued the most effective way of leveraging the
fund is to turn it into a bank that could use funding from the
European Central Bank to guarantee some of the debts of
struggling euro zone countries. But the ECB and Berlin oppose
this and the proposal appears to be dead. [ID:nL5E7LK5J5]
An alternative would use the EFSF to guarantee a portion of
potential losses on new euro zone debt and so aim to restore
market confidence and convince investors that the debt of Italy
and Spain remains safe to buy.
European leaders will use a summit on Sunday to try to work
out their differences.
Brainard, who attended a Group of 20 finance ministers'
meeting in Paris last week that focused on the European
financial crisis, said it posed the most serious risk to the
global recovery and also created "headwinds" for a fragile U.S.
recovery.
She told lawmakers, in response to questions about chances
of overcoming it, that it was "a good sign" that European
leaders were "intensively engaged" in trying to come up with a
method for containing it.
"I think they know ... this is an issue that the world
cares a great deal about," Brainard said, adding it will be
"the most important priority" when political leaders from the
G20 meet in Cannes, France, on Nov. 3-4.
U.S. FEELING THE IMPACT
Brainard said U.S. interest in Europe's well-being stems
partly from the fact that U.S. recovery "remains fragile and
all too vulnerable to disruption beyond our shores." More
stability in Europe would bolster consumer and investment
confidence that was shaken during the summer by a contentious
debate over raising the U.S. debt limit and hurt more as the
European crisis intensified.
Brainard also pointed to China in discussing what is needed
for the global economy to get on sounder footing.
"With demand in the advanced economies likely to remain
weak, it is essential for emerging economic powers, such as
China, to play a bigger role in bolstering and sustaining
global growth," she said.
Countries with big current account surpluses should
encourage more domestic consumption, she added, in a further
clear reference to China.
She also addressed the value of China's currency, which has
been a topic of heated debate in the United States.
Many U.S. lawmakers say China keeps its currency
artificially low, giving it an unfair trade advantage. The
Senate this month approved legislation to try to force Beijing
to let the yuan rise, but Republican leaders in the House of
Representatives have signaled opposition to the measure.
Brainard said Treasury has "worked aggressively to pressure
China" into letting its yuan currency appreciate more rapidly,
which would likely encourage more consumption by Chinese
consumers.
"We have seen some progress on this front, with
appreciation of over 10 percent in real terms bilaterally since
June 2010 and 38 percent since 2005, but more is needed," she
said. She said the yuan was still substantially undervalued.
Brainard urged Congress to back U.S. support for
international lenders like the International Monetary Fund and
World Bank.
"Our leadership at the international financial institutions
could be at risk if Congress does not act to support our
commitments to these institutions," she said. "Other nations,
particularly China, are eager to take up our shares in these
institutions if we do not meet our commitments."
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)