WASHINGTON, Nov 9 Europe must quickly put up "a
firewall with overwhelming force" to keep a debt crisis now
centered on Italy from spreading into the rest of the region, a
top U.S. Treasury Department official said on Wednesday.
Lael Brainard, Treasury's under secretary for international
affairs and its top diplomat abroad, told the Carnegie
Endowment for International Peace that the financial crisis in
Europe was the key threat to global growth.
Euro zone countries are working on a plan for leveraging
the 17-member currency bloc's 440-billion-euro ($600 billion)
rescue fund to shield larger economies like Italy and Spain
from a possible Greek debt default.
Brainard suggested speed in doing so was essential.
"The task ahead now for Europe is to accelerate elaboration
and implementation of the firewall," she said. "The United
States and our international partners will want to stand behind
European leaders as they move to put in place a decisive
solution."
Europe's sovereign debt crisis hit a new level of severity
on Wednesday as Italian borrowing costs reached a level seen as
a breaking point on Wednesday. Yields on Italian benchmark
10-year bonds shot above the 7 percent level that is widely
deemed as unsustainable.
Brainard, who attended last week's meeting in Cannes,
France, of leaders from the Group of 20 leading economies said
there was wide acceptance of the need for protecting the rest
of Europe.
"We strongly believe that, we saw it in our crisis," she
said, referring to the 2007-09 financial crisis. "It is very
important to have a firewall with overwhelming force to calm
markets, restore market functioning and market confidence."
Brainard said Europe has the means to cope with its crisis,
but now they must demonstrate how they intend to do so.
"There is no question in everybody's mind, including the
markets' mind, that they have the resources and they need to
show how they're going to mobilize those resources," she said.
"They now need to move forward and actually elaborate the
details."
BIGGER IMF ROLE?
As the crisis has deepened, there have been calls for the
International Monetary Fund to take a bigger role in coping
with it. In some respects, it already has by agreeing to send
monitors to Italy to oversee its budget-tightening efforts.
Brainard said the Obama administration strongly supports
the IMF's increased role but said nothing about calls from some
quarters for member countries to build up the global lender's
resources.
"The IMF is playing a very important role and can play an
even more important role in terms of bringing its credibility
and its technical assistance to bear in terms of (helping)
Europe move forward on challenging fiscal reforms and
challenging structural reforms," she suggested.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde told a financial forum in
Beijing that European plans to bolster a rescue package for
Greece were a "step in the right direction," but that the
outlook for the world economy remained dangerous and uncertain.
"Our sense is that if we do not act boldly and if we do not
act together, the economy around the world runs the risk of
downward spiral of uncertainty, financial instability and
potential collapse of global demand ... we could run the risk
of what some commentators are already calling the lost decade,"
Lagarde said.
In Italy's case, Brainard urged that it stick with
proposals for imposing more austerity to try to get its
deficits under control, saying that would instill some
confidence in markets.
"The most important thing right now is that Italy moves
forward on its fiscal plan ... which requires tough decisions
be made, and moves forward on structural reforms," she said.
Brainard nodded to the need for China to step up to help
resolve Europe's crisis and protect the global economy,
expressing some irritation that Beijing is so reluctant to let
its yuan currency CNY= rise in value so that it could become
more of a consumer of goods and less of an exporter.
"Since day one, we have been very focused on working with
China to resume an accelerating flexibility of its exchange
rate," she said, rather than flooding markets with cheap goods
and piling up huge foreign reserves.
Permitting more exchange-rate flexibility was "critically
important to achieving a fair and balanced relationship with
China," and would help rebalance the global economy, Brainard
added.