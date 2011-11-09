(Repeats to attach to alerts)

WASHINGTON Nov 9 A top U.S. Treasury department official said on Wednesday that Europes sovereign debt crisis remains the central challenge to global growth and expressed hope that a resolution can be developed.

"The world knows that an effective solution for Europe is key to maintaining global growth, and over the past month, European leaders have announced an ambitious plan to deal with the crisis," Lael Brainard, Treasurys under secretary for international affairs, told the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

She said conditions now were different from those that triggered the 2007-2009 financial crisis and will require a different kind of response. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville and Lesley Wroughton, Editing by Andrea Ricci)