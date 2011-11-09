(Repeats to attach to alerts)
WASHINGTON Nov 9 A top U.S. Treasury department
official said on Wednesday that Europes sovereign debt crisis
remains the central challenge to global growth and expressed
hope that a resolution can be developed.
"The world knows that an effective solution for Europe is
key to maintaining global growth, and over the past month,
European leaders have announced an ambitious plan to deal with
the crisis," Lael Brainard, Treasurys under secretary for
international affairs, told the Carnegie Endowment for
International Peace.
She said conditions now were different from those that
triggered the 2007-2009 financial crisis and will require a
different kind of response.
