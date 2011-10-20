WASHINGTON Oct 20 American banks' exposure to potential losses in Europe is moderate but the risk posed by Europe's financial crisis to global recovery is serious, the U.S. Treasury Department's top international diplomat said on Thursday.

"We have substantial trade and investment ties to Europe, and European financial stability matters greatly for consumer and investment confidence," Lael Brainard, Treasury's undersecretary for international affairs, said in prepared remarks to the Senate Banking Committee.

"That is why we have been working closely with our partners to support their efforts to resolve the crisis swiftly and resolutely," she said. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville, editing by Neil Stempleman)