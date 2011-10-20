WASHINGTON Oct 20 The European Union needs to leverage its financial stability fund to give it enough force to take the threat of defaults and bank runs off the table, a top U.S. Treasury official said on Thursday.

U.S. Treasury Under Secretary Lael Brainard told the Senate Banking Committee there were already "quite substantial resources" in the European Financial Stability Facility.

But European countries need to leverage those funds "to be credible in the market, and it needs to give them that overwhelming force where it takes the threat of defaults and bank runs off the table," she said. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)