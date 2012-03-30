(Adds details)

WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday that it is selling the remaining 2,770,117 common shares it holds in Central Pacific Financial Corp at $13.15 a share for expected proceeds of $36 million.

Treasury put $135 million into the company as part of the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) during the financial crisis and, after the latest sale, will have received proceeds back of $71.9 million.

Treasury will still hold warrants to buy 79,288 shares of Central Pacific, and potentially could make a profit on those sales.

Originally, Treasury received preferred shares in the company in return for its TARP investment but they were exchanged for common stock in February, 2011, as part of a recapitalization of the company.

Treasury said that its sale of Central Pacific's common shares was part of "ongoing efforts to exit its remaining TARP investments" now that the crisis has abated.

The closing of the common share sales is expected to take place on April 4. Sandler O'Neill & Partners L.P. was the sole underwriter for the sale offering. (Reporting By Glenn Somerville; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)