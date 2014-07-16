WASHINGTON, July 16 It is crucial to the United
States that China be brought up to world standards for how it
regulates and manages its economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew said on Wednesday.
Lew said that, despite tensions between the countries, the
U.S. will remain closely engaged with China to try to further
economic reform in the country -- now the world's second largest
economy behind the United States.
"Realistically, the global economy depends on a good
U.S.-China relationship," he said, speaking at a business
conference hosted by the CNBC television network.
Lew also said that in recent talks with Chinese officials he
has made clear U.S. demands that China stop managing its
currency, which is pegged to the value of the U.S. dollar.
"I could not be more clear with our Chinese counterparts on
the need for them to step back from intervention and for them to
move towards a market-determined exchange and to be much more
transparent about their actions," Lew said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Susan Heavey)